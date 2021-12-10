Zacks: Analysts Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $161.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $145.60 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $557.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $435.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

