Zacks: Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Renalytix AI reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 60,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,155. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

