Zacks: Analysts Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SRT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

SRT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 39,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

