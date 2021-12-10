Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 120,859 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

