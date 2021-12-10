Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.27. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,028 shares of company stock worth $216,862 over the last three months. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

