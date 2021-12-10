Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post sales of $5.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.79 billion and the highest is $5.91 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $226.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,247,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118,401 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

