Zacks: Brokerages Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

ASO stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. 129,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,453. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

