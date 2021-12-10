Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Arconic reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after buying an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after buying an additional 148,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.59. Arconic has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

