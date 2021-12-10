Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.15. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.91 to $15.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.50.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.25. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $258.18 and a 52-week high of $435.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

