Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $66.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.80 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $67.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $274.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $263.54 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $263.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

OBNK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 26,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

