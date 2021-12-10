Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Snap also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Snap by 30.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.