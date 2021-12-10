Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.93.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

