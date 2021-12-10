Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Hold

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gold Resource by 111.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 326,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Gold Resource by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gold Resource by 180.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

