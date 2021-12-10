Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $379.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

