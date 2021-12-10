Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OPTN stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.93. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 132.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in OptiNose by 47.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 71.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

