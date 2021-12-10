Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Hold

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

RRBI stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

