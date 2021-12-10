Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to Hold

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Tesco stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

