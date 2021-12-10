Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

VTXPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Victrex from 2,900.00 to 2,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,663.67.

VTXPF opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Victrex has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

