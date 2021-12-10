Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.34.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.