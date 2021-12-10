Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biocept by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

