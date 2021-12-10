Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) to “Buy”

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

JOANN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 272,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.52 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93. JOANN has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,200 shares of company stock worth $632,152 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in JOANN by 161.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JOANN by 104.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

