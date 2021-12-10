Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to “Buy”

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSEC. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after buying an additional 557,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 565,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 353,061 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

