Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to “Buy”

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.54. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,328,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after acquiring an additional 314,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

