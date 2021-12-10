Zazove Associates LLC Acquires 77,054 Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,402,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,054 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned 5.79% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKEP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 102,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.28.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

