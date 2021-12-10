ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 54.5% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. ZEON has a total market cap of $41.15 million and $254,826.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

