Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0651 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $788.04 million and approximately $58.28 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00351986 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009978 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.61 or 0.01406158 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,405,274,444 coins and its circulating supply is 12,113,807,291 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

