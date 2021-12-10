Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $230.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

