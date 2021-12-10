Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $562.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.36. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.