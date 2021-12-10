Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $22.90 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $270.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,983. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

