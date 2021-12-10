Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 6,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,800. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

