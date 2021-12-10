Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $8.11 Million Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $963,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $50.22. 9,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Victoria's Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

