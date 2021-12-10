Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Capri at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $65.30. 6,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.