Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZYME. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE ZYME opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $750.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.89. Zymeworks has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $59.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 3,032.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

