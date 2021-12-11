-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.01. Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.67. 668,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

