$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.37. 99,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.