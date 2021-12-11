-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). CareCloud posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,635 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

