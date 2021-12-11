$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kelly Services by 26.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 80,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,256. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $671.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

