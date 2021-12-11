-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.29). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,832. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 591,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

