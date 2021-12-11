$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.83. 292,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,089. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.