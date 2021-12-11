$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.83. 292,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,089. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

