$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

