$0.67 EPS Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,453,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

