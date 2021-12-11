-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.84). Prothena posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. Prothena has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

