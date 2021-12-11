$0.76 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 167,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.