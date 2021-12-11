$1.80 EPS Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Equifax reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.42.

Shares of EFX traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.12. 483,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,054. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.66. Equifax has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $296.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.