1,081 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

