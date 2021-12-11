$114.34 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post sales of $114.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.29 million to $117.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $103.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $417.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.64 million to $420.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $481.61 million, with estimates ranging from $471.40 million to $489.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SAIL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,490 shares of company stock worth $3,692,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.83.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

