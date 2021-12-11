12,047 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter.

EWW stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

