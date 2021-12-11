$130.60 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post $130.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.44 million. Bill.com reported sales of $54.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $540.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $713.95 million, with estimates ranging from $635.63 million to $760.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

NYSE:BILL traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $255.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.86 and a 200 day moving average of $240.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $1,960,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,869 shares of company stock worth $142,251,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,941,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,488,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bill.com by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

