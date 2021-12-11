13,443 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 261.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period.

FJUL stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

