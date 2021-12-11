13,443 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 261.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period.

FJUL stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.