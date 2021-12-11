14,300 Shares in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Purchased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of XPAC Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.